Public Safety Communications Center Launch New, Automated Phone System for Non-Emergency Calls

The Public Safety Communications Center (PSCC) has launched an automated phone system for non-emergency calls.

The service is now live starting today. Callers using the non-emergency number (307) 235-8278 will automatically be directed to the appropriate office or department through a recorded menu.

911 emergency calls will continue to be answered by a live telecommunicator.

As of July 8, 2024, telecommunicators at PSCC had taken 76,930 calls (over 400 calls per day) including 12,656 emergency calls to 911.

Lori Jackson, Public Safety Communications Manager hopes, “To get citizens the type of assistance they need, faster.”

During times of high call volume, teams at PSCC have to prioritize 911 calls while non-emergency callers are often put on hold. The automated system for non-emergency calls aims to eliminate this hold time and connect citizens to the service they require quickly.

Automated menu options include the most common call transfers received by PSCC:

Scheduling fingerprints

VIN inspections

Requesting Police Reports

Non-Emergency Dispatch Services

Connection to specific departments or facilities

The Automated non-emergency system is live and available for use today, July 15.

The phone number for non-emergency and service requests remains the same, (307) 235-8278.