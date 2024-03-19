Public Hearing to Amend Casper City Ordinance Allowing for Longer Construction Hours

At tonight's City of Casper council meeting they are set for a public hearing and first reading concerning a recommendation to change current ordinances that limit construction work to be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

At the council's pre-meeting on February 6, Chief Building Official Justin Scott brought up that the current ordinance is vague in how it is written, which makes enforcing it difficult for the Community Development and the Casper Police Department.

The ordinance, he says, does not account for Wyoming's climate, the current labor practices, or the supply chain issues which lead to project delays.

The Building Division met with the City Attorney and Chief of Police to discuss the best path of enforcement.

The recommendation brought back to council was to allow construction to continue an extra three hours, to 9:00 p.m. instead of 6:00 p.m.

This would increase permitted times for construction activities to occur seven days a week and account for longer days during warmer months.

