Protests Large But Peaceful After New Charges in Floyd Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. condemning racism and police abuses after the death of George Floyd remained large but mostly without the violence of previous nights on the eve of his Thursday memorial service.

The calmer protests followed new charges against police in Minneapolis who were involved in his death.

The most serious charge filed Wednesday was an accusation of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck.

The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.