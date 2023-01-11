Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Two New Deputies

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently announced that they have added two new deputies to their department.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies Corson and Madding were sworn in earlier this week by NCSO Sheriff John Harlin.

That's according to a Facebook post from the NCSO, who gave brief backstories of the lives of Deputy Crystal Corson and Deputy Mercedes Madding.

"Deputy Corson has been a civilian employee of our Office for two years," the NCSO wrote. "Her interest in a career as a Deputy grew over this time, ultimately leading her to her next adventure with us. Deputy Corson shared that she is excited to begin her new career and serve our community in this new capacity."

The same can be said of Deputy Madding.

"Deputy Madding is a Casper native," the NCSO wrote. "She shared that she's always had a keen interest in the law enforcement profession and is eager to begin her career serving the citizens of Natrona County."

Both deputies were congratulated by the Department and will be sure to add even more depth to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.



They're looking for somebody to fill a different type of role as well.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently hiring nurses for their department. According to a post on Instagram, starting salary for NCSO nurses is $5,321 a month. The position also offers paid vacation and benefits such as retirement and medical plans, and more.

The NCSO featured a video on their social media pages to show what being a nurse with the NCSO is like.

"It's something I've never done and I thought, 'Hey, might as well give it a shot,'" one nurse said. "We moved our family all the way from Missouri to experience a new adventure."

And that's exactly what he's doing.

"There's nothing about this job that is stagnant," another nurse stated. "It will keep you on your toes. We partner a lot with community agencies and mental healthcare is huge in this facility. Huge."

Interested parties can visit the NCSO website or their Facebook page for more information.

