Primary election results 2024: Gamroth, Engebretsen, Schriftman, Larson advance in Ward II race

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper City Councilor Kyle Gamroth and Vice Mayor Lisa Engebretesen will advance in the elections to keep their Ward II seats on the City Council, facing challengers Matthew Larson and Ross Schriftman in the Nov. 5 general election, according to unofficial results posted by the Natrona County Clerk’s office.

The candidates outpolled challengers Bill Brockley Jr. and Gabriel Tullis.

For this nonpartisan council race, two seats are available and four candidates will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Results are unofficial until certified by the county canvassing boards and the state canvassing board.

The results are as follows:

Kyle Gamroth (1,608 votes)

Lisa Engebretsen (1,303 votes)

Matthew Larson (1,138 votes)

Ross Schriftman (1,027 votes)

Bill Brockley Jr. (307 votes)

Gabriel Tullis (267 votes)

Write-in (29 votes)