Prescribed fire planned to benefit waterfowl habitat on Ocean Lake WHMA

LANDER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation will implement a prescribed fire on Ponds 1 and 2 at Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area.

The prescribed fire is scheduled for sometime in March, depending on weather conditions. It is part of an ongoing cattail management program to increase wetland productivity and health. Pond vegetation at Ocean Lake WHMA is composed almost entirely of cattails. Cattail encroachment has reduced open water available for waterfowl nesting and foraging.

Following burning, cattail densities will be reduced to approximately 30% of current levels, resulting in increased open water, vegetative diversity and forage availability. Similar prescribed burns have occurred in previous years.

Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible from surrounding areas, including the town of Riverton. Residents should expect temporary smoke in the vicinity of the burn. Some roads within Ocean Lake WHMA may be closed for use by fire personnel and for public safety. The prescribed burn at Ponds 1 and 2 is anticipated to take one to two days to complete. Dates will be subject to weather conditions.

For more information about the fire, people can call Justin Rhine at 307-448-0995 or visit the Public Access web page.

