Savor Smoked Pork Belly And Local Brews At Postcards Pintsized Art

One of ART321’s most beloved events is back.

Postcards & Pintsized Art will take place on Saturday, October 18th, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ART321 (321 W Midwest Ave), bringing together artists, food lovers, and community members for an unforgettable night of creativity and connection.

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple, and the event is open to all. No dress code required, just come ready for a creative evening celebrating local art and flavor.

Guests will enjoy live music by A Band Named Sue, beer from Skulltree Brewing, and cocktails and mocktails from Frank’s Bar & Grill. A delicious spread of food will be provided by local favorites, including:

Smoked pork belly burnt ends and smoked cream cheese by Wyo Smoke Show

Brats by Brattis

Pretzels by Metro with beer cheese & mustard, and sauerkraut by Wild Hollow

Charcuterie and desserts provided by community volunteers

In addition to the mouthwatering menu, attendees can bid on pint-sized artwork by local artists during the silent auction – a perfect opportunity to start or expand your art collection with affordable, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Artwork is available for viewing at ART321 now, and visitors can register early for a bidder number to start planning their picks. Final bidding will conclude the night of the event, with winners announced at the end of the evening.

“This is one of my all-time favorite ART321 events because it’s affordable, laid-back, and full of energy,” said Laura Hunterr, Executive Director of ART321.

“It’s a great way to start collecting pieces from artists you’ve always admired, connect with the community, and enjoy an amazing night out. And this year will be even more fun than ever.”

