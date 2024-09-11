‘Pooch Pool Party’ at Mike Sedar set for Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is hosting its annual Pooch Pool Party to send off the dog days of summer with style at Mike Sedar Pool this Saturday, Sept. 14.

According to a release, the party for pups runs from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $10 per dog. There is no limit to human companions, they said.

The annual puppy swim is a way to celebrate the end of the season before the pool is drained for the winter.

“All participating dogs must present proof of licensure from Metro Animal Control, along with current rabies, Bordetella, and parvo vaccinations,” said the release. “Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave, and lifejackets are recommended for first-time swimmers.”

Dogs can be registered at Metro Animal Control between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays, they said.

Event attendance will be limited and is first come, first served, they said.