Poll: Who Will You Vote For In Wyoming’s Congressional Race?

2022 is an election year, and there aren't many races in this non-presidential election year that are garnering more attention than Rep. Liz Cheney's run for another term.

Cheney, of course, has broken ranks with most of her fellow Republicans by openly and frequently engaging in a war of words with former President Donald Trump. She's also angered quite a few Republicans by serving on a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 2021 riots in Washington D.C.

She's front and center in that regard with the Jan. 6 Committee hearings being broadcast in primetime starting on Thursday

Trump, for his part, has endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman in the Republican congressional primary. Hageman, who finished third in the 2018 GOP Gubernatorial primary election, is a former Cheney ally who is well known for court fights with the federal government over natural resource issues. Trump on May 28 held a rally in Casper aimed at promoting Hageman's run for Congress.

Also in the race is State Senator Anthony Bouchard, a conservative firebrand known for his advocacy of gun rights legislation in the state legislature. Bouchard has on social media accused Hageman of being Cheney's ''BFF."

Other candidates include Denton Knapp, a retired military officer, and businesswoman Robyn Belinsky of Sheridan.

Three Democrats have also filed to run, including the party's 2020 nominee for the seat, Lynette Grey Bull. Also filing are Steve Helling of Casper and Meghan Jensen of Rock Springs

Democrats face an uphill battle in deep-red Wyoming. The state last elected a Democrat 1n 1976, when Teno Ronacalio of Rock Springs was elected.

So who do you support? We'll publish the results of our poll next week!