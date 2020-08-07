Police: Suspect in Casper Armed Robbery Was ‘Cornered’ by St. Bernard

Casper police say a man involved in an armed robbery was "cornered" by a St. Bernard dog following the alleged incident early August 5.

Hali Neeley and Gavin Pfrimmer are each charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. Both charges are felonies punishable by at least 5 years behind bars with a maximum sentence of 25 years.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police responded to a shots fired call shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Townhouse Hotel. When they arrived, they found a bullet hole in the sliding glass door of one of the rooms and another bullet hole in the hallway.

Police viewed security camera footage and watched Neeley and Pfrimmer speaking to each other in the hallway before Pfrimmer passed something to Neeley. Neeley is then seen making "furtive" movements toward her waistband and concealing something, court documents say.

According to the affidavit, the alleged robbery victim told police Pfrimmer contacted him and said his girlfriend kicked him out and he needed a place to stay. The alleged victim reportedly rented a room for Pfrimmer at the Townhouse Hotel.

Later that night, the alleged victim went to the hotel to check on Pfrimmer. After a while, Pfrimmer left to go to a convenience store and the alleged victim fell asleep, the affidavit states.

Court documents allege that the victim woke up to a woman in a face mask pointing a gun at his torso. The woman reportedly told the victim not to get up.

The alleged victim told police that the woman shot once in the room before he threw something at her. She then fled and shot once more in the hallway.

The affidavit alleges that Pfrimmer called an acquaintance at roughly 3:30 a.m and said he needed to be picked up and that it was an emergency. Pfrimmer also allegedly told his girlfriend about the robbery and gave her a large bag of methamphetamine.

Officers tried to make contact with Pfrimmer at an apartment in the 500 block of East M Street when he fled from officers. Officers reportedly found him shortly after where he was cornered by a St. Bernard dog.

Pfrimmer allegedly told detectives that he planned to rob the alleged victim of his methamphetamine with a woman he did not know. Pfrimmer allegedly picked up the woman and drove her to the Townhouse Hotel, gave her the key to the room and waited outside before hearing two gunshots. He left with the woman (later identified as Neeley), who took the bulk of the methamphetamine.

He initially denied knowing the woman had a gun, but eventually admitted that he insisted she simply use it to scare the victim and keep it unloaded, court documents allege.

Neeley was located at the Wyoming Medical Center with an injury sustained in a separate, unrelated incident, court document say.