Police Say Speed Possible Factor In Fort Collins Fatal Crash

Fort Collins police are investigating a Tuesday morning traffic collision that claimed the life of a 34-year-old motorcyclist.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

According to the post, the accident was reported just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at South College Avenue and Triangle Drive. Police say a 1997 Honda CB900 motorcycle was traveling south on College Ave. when it collided with a 2008 GMC Yukon that was turning left onto northbound College Avenue.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 44-year-old driver of the Yukon was not seriously injured. Police are investigating the speed of the motorcycle as a possible factor in the crash.

According to the post:

“This was a tragic and preventable situation that will forever affect the family of the motorcyclist, as well as those who witnessed the crash,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who leads the Traffic Unit. “As the weather warms up and more people are out in our community, we need everyone to do their part in keeping Fort Collins roads safe.”

The Larimer County Coroner will identify the motorcyclist at a later time. Anyone with information about this incident, who hasn’t already spoken to police, may contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.

