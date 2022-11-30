4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances.

Beck says 25 speeding citations, three seat belt citations, 40 other citations, and 54 warnings were also issued.

Fortunately, there were no fatal crashes reported during the operation.

"Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation," Beck said in a news release.

"For the 114th Border War game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Highway 287, Interstate 25, and Interstate 80, to and from the game that was played in Fort Collins this year," he added.

Agencies involved in Wyoming included the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Laramie Police Department, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Wyoming Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

