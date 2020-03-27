Police: Riverton Man Arrested on 1st-Degree Murder Charge

A Riverton man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, police announced Friday morning.

Mario Mills, 37, faces the chief criminal charge, according to the Riverton Police Department.

Courtnie MIlls, 43, was also arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact.

Officers responded to the 1300 Block of E. Sunset in Riverton shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police investigation led to the two arrests.

Further details were not immediately released.