Police: Riverton Man Arrested on 1st-Degree Murder Charge
A Riverton man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, police announced Friday morning.
Mario Mills, 37, faces the chief criminal charge, according to the Riverton Police Department.
Courtnie MIlls, 43, was also arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Officers responded to the 1300 Block of E. Sunset in Riverton shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The police investigation led to the two arrests.
Further details were not immediately released.
