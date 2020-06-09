Police Get Different Versions in Gillette Man’s Shooting

GILLETTE, Wyo. (The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record) — Court documents show new information in a deadly shooting in Wyoming.

A man accused of shooting a friend at an apartment in Gillette says he acted in self-defense while a witness describes a prank gone wrong.

Joshua Lewis Campbell is charged with manslaughter in the death of 21-year-old Tanner Miller on June 2.

Documents say Campbell, also 21, told police he shot Miller in self-defense.

Police say Alex Macilravie told them he and Campbell locked the apartment door and got rifles to scare Miller as a prank, but Campbell shot Miller after Campbell unlocked the door and Miller walked inside.