Police Continue to Investigate Deaths of Wyoming Couple

Police in western Wyoming say they're still investigating the mid-December deaths of a married couple.

Twenty-six-year-old Hunter Jeremy Sewell and 29-year-old Whitney Nicole Sewell were found dead in their home in Rock Springs on Dec. 16.

Rock Springs Police Department officials said the following day there was no sign of any immediate threats to the public.

They have said little about the case since.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Maze says more information will be available after an investigation is complete.

Memorial services for the couple took place Dec. 23.