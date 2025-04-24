Police arrest domestic violence suspect after hours-long response in east Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police and a tactical response team were deployed in an east-Casper neighborhood shortly after midnight after locating a suspect from an earlier domestic violence call, CPD Lt. Josh Albrecht told Oil City News on Thursday.

Albrecht said police were informed that the suspect, a known violent felon, had earlier threatened to shoot a woman and any law enforcement who intervened.

The suspect ultimately surrendered without further incident around 2:45 a.m.

The investigation began around 10 a.m. Wednesday when police responded to an apartment complex on the 3900 block of East 12th Street. A caller reported to 911 that a woman was running away from her boyfriend and screaming to call police.

Albrecht said the woman was beaten and the suspect was reportedly in a drug-induced state.

Due to the information that the suspect threatened to shoot the victim and law enforcement, a significant tactical response was deemed appropriate after the suspect’s vehicle was located at home in a cul-de-sac off Bretton Avenue.

The suspect, 44-year-old Jackie Carbajal, was arrested on two recommended felonies and one misdemeanor, according to arrest records.

