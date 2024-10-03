PODCAST: Just Wingin’ It with a Wyoming Bat Expert

In our most recent episode of the podcast Report to Wyoming I talk to bat expert Riley F. Bernard, an applied wildlife ecologist and assistant professor in the Department of Zoology and Physiology at the University of Wyoming.

"It's kind of a weird story, but that's how I got into them," notes Ph.D. Riley Bernard, who is an expert on bats.

In this episode we talk about why bats are cool, why they aren't scary, and how people can help the bat populations of Wyoming.