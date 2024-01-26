PODCAST: How a Wyoming Woman Escaped a Cult and Became a Champion for Survivors of Sexual Abuse

Caty Reay was brought up in a cult known as the Curly Thornton Ministries, started by evangelist and politician Emmett "Curly" Thornton who reportedly beat and sexually abused his followers. Reay experienced sexual abuse at an early age.

For Reay everything changed when her father was incarcerated. "My siblings and I were left with trying to pick the pieces of our life back up." Healing was a long process for Reay, who now tries to use her story to show other survivors that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Through intensive trauma therapy she learned to have healthy boundaries, love herself, and find joy in the little things.

Reay is very passionate about promoting trauma informed training, especially for teachers and other "helpers of the world" like police officers.

She has a global platform as the TikTokadvocate with 1.3 million followers where she shares resources and provides a safe space for others to share their stories.

During this episode we talk about the work she's doing to try to make positive changes to make the world a safer place for all.

Resources for Victims and Survivors here.