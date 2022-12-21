PICTURES: Crash Closes I80 Westbound Between Rawlins and Creston Junction
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 1 said I80 westbound between Rawlins and Creston Junction is CLOSED due to a crash.
The crash is causing closures along other routes as well.
The estimated opening time is 4-6 hours.
Visit www.wyoroad.info for more info. #wyoroad.
WYDOT shared photos to their Facebook page:
Crash at 12th and Wolcott
A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Streets on Monday afternoon.