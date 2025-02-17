(PHOTOS) Woods Learning Center gives back with annual day of service

CASPER, Wyo. — Woods Learning Center students and staff recently partnered with several local groups for the school’s annual day of service.

The day is a highly anticipated event that sees the school community give back to others with acts of kindness and service. This year, students and staff partnered with Restoration Church, Jason’s Friends Foundation, ART 321, the Salvation Army Hope Center, Edgewood Meadow Winds Assisted Living, Nowcap and Wyoming Food for Thought Project.

Additionally, students shared their kindness and appreciation for the exceptional WLC custodial staff by helping with a few school projects.

(via Natrona County School District Facebook)

