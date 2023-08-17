PHOTOS: Students Return to Casper College for Fall Semester

The smell of BBQ fills the air as Elvis croons "You ain't nothin' but a hound dog" over the speakers.

Students file in and out of the campus dormitory with arms full of boxes.

It's a hot day with not a cloud in the sky.

Kolby Fedore, TSM Danica Boyce (L) and Olivia Zink (R); photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM

Sophomores Olivia Zink and Danica Boyce have returned for another semester at Casper College. They've been friends since they went to High School in Buffalo.

"I ended up here on accident," teases Zink, who was originally headed to South Dakota when the school got rid of her major. Zink came to Casper in hopes of becoming a medical lab technician one day.

Boyce said she did not come to Casper on accident, but rather intentionally because of the faculty and scholarships. She is pursuing a double major in music and business.

Brooklyn Bennett (L) and Madison Harvey (R); photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM

Many of the movers are sophomores. Brooklyn Bennett and Madison Harvey came from Powell to get to campus "before the rush." They explain that, for them, it's not too far, but not too close. The friends also agree that it's a beautiful, clean campus.

The same goes for sophomore Kambric White, who is interested in forensics along with speech & debate. White says the dorms are great -- plenty of room (for a dorm) and private bathrooms. She says good things about the campus sub shop and appreciates the hiking and local coffee spots.

That's not to say everyone moving in on Thursday was a sophomore.

Eian Eco, from Rawlins, is a first-year college student. He is excited to be in a unique community of people working towards their goals. He also praises the college's affordability. Eco is in the pre-pharmacy program.

Sheridan Whitlow traveled all the way from Alberta, Canada to start her college career. She looks forward to studying Animal Sciences. She learned of the college from an Aunt, who lives in Kaycee.

Maddy Amole; photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM

Highschool student Maddie Amole showed up to explore the campus and see where she will be attending BOCES classes: Calculus III, Chemistry I, and Introduction to Art. She has been taking college courses on campus since 10th grade. Mom Andy says it goes too fast, but she is very proud of her daughter.

Dormitory R.A.s congregate in the halls. They offer moving assistance and give the newbies information. They also came for the affordability, close proximity to home, and fabulous teachers.

Left to Right: Sophia Zettl, Jaden Gremm, Eva Stone, and Taylor Dye; photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM

Casper College Welcomes Students for 2023 Fall Semester