PHOTOS: Smiling Faces, Fresh Powder For Hogadon On Opening Day

It was a glorious opening day at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

Fresh, fat flakes falling from the sky -- no shortage of powder!

Mike Akers laid fresh tracks after Ski Patrol. Ten minutes to 9:00 a.m. he was geared up and ready to go, excited.

Of Hogadon, Akers said "It's a gem in our backyard. We are so lucky to have something like this just twenty minutes away and I feel really fortunate."

Landon Roberts, 19, hit the hill next.

"I'm ready for it," he grinned, music blaring from his headphones.

This is Roberts' second season skiing. He said he's met a lot of new people, even his best friends at Hogadon.

"I'm ready to see how the snow is down there," said Roberts.

Robert Walker, Ski Patrol, was stoked to be there. He said today, for him, is all about "trying to find your ski legs."

He told K2Radio News he's been skiing at Hogadon for 55 years. In fact, it's where he learned to ski. For Walker, skiing is life. He lives on the mountain and he waits for winter's return eagerly every year.

"We are hoping for piles and piles and piles of snow," he joked. "It's kinda shaping out to be what the Farmer's Almanac predicted. November had a good amount of snow and we were able to make a lot of it, too."

K2Radio News headed inside to talk to the woman who makes notoriously good chili.

Misty Croley has been working at Hogadon for six years. "I love it up here, the people, the atmosphere," she said. "I feel good, ready to go."

Downstairs, Kevin, the Ski Patrol director, and Reece, head of the ski shop rental "dungeon," were in good spirits.

"We're excited to be opening early," said Kevin.

Season Hours:

Wednesday-Sunday 9am-4pm

Night Skiing Friday & Saturday 3pm-8pm

