Photos Show Aftermath of Casper Mountain Wreck

Rescuers from multiple Natrona County crews had to cut down a tree and then cut the roof off a truck to make a rescue Sunday night.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the Natrona County Fire District, crews were called to the incident at roughly 8 p.m. One victim was still trapped inside the vehicle.

Eventually, the victim was taken to the hospital.

Few details in the accident, including the condition of the driver and circumstances of the wreck, were available.

But photos show a barely recognizable GMC pickup lodged between two trees several feet below a roadway.

This story will be updated.