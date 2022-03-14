PHOTOS: Several Vehicles Involved In Wyoming I-80 Pile Up Monday Morning
Authorities in southwestern Wyoming say several semi-trucks and other vehicles were involved in a pileup early Monday.
Get our free mobile app
According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, the incident happened near Mile Marker 10 on Interstate 80 east of Evanston just before 5 a.m.
Fire and EMS crews responded and report that only one person needed to be taken to a hospital in Evanston.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.
Uinta County Pile Up
Several semis and other vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 80 near Evanston early March 14.