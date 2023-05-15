Evanston fire crews were able to out out a semi trailer fire on Interstate 80 overnight.

That's according to a post on the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook page. According to the post, the fire happened at Mile Post 16 in the westbound lane of Interstate 80. While the fire was extinguished, as of 7 a.m. traffic in the area was restricted to one lane as cleanup efforts continued.

Semi Trailer Caught Fire on I-80 in Uinta County May 15, 2023