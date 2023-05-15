Fire Crews Put Out Semi Trailer Fire On Interstate 80 Sunday Night

Fire Crews Put Out Semi Trailer Fire On Interstate 80 Sunday Night

Canva/Uinta County Fire and Ambulance

Evanston fire crews were able to out out a semi trailer fire on Interstate 80 overnight.

That's according to a post on the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook page. According to the post, the fire happened at Mile Post 16 in the westbound lane of Interstate 80. While the fire was extinguished, as of 7 a.m. traffic in the area was restricted to one lane as cleanup efforts continued.

Semi Trailer Caught Fire on I-80 in Uinta County

May 15, 2023

Excellent Walleye Fishing At Glendo In May

 

Filed Under: Interstate 80, semi fire, uinta county fire and ambulance
Categories: Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio