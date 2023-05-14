Person Extracted From Car Saturday Following I-80 Crash

One person was extracted from a vehicle on Saturday following a crash on Interstate 80 in Uinta County.

That's according to a post on the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook page.

According to the post, the rollover happened Saturday afternoon near the Interstate 80 Port of Entry near Evanston.

The post says Evanston Fire and EMS was called to the scene on a report of someone trapped inside the vehicle.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. We'll report further details on the crash as they are made available.

The post used the occasion to issue a safety reminder:

As the weather warms up and more traffic hits the road, we remind everyone to buckle up and to be attentive drivers.