PHOTOS: Santa’s Elves Busy at Work Preparing Christmas Joy in Casper

Tomorrow is the last day to contribute to the Stuff the Van fundraiser and toy drive in Casper!

So far they've collected enough presents for 1,100 Casper children in need.

Longtime volunteer Nicole Arner says they could still use more toys, especially for boys and girls between the ages of five and ten. Also, gifts for teen boys.

This year's wishlist for those ages include NERF guns, Legos, Barbies and My Life dolls, and remote control cars and electric tool kits for the older kiddos. One thing that is different about this year is that the need is greater.

As we chat Arner and a band of merry volunteers dash around the Financial Literacy building at the Boys and Girls Club setting up the distribution center.

When it's ready, families will drop by and "shop" for toys for their children. The crew has organized the haul into distinct sections to make the experience easier.

For families struggling to make ends meet, "the happiest time of the year" might be just the opposite. According to census data from July 2024, 10.5% of Natrona County residents are in poverty.

“In the past 25 Christmases, we’ve seen a little of everything at Stuff The Van", said volunteer Jamie Purcell, director of CHA CARES. "We see people roll up with a car load of gifts, and we see kids spend their allowance to help other kids in need. Everyone makes a difference. Every gift matters.”

The toy drive was started 26 years ago by former Townsquare radio DJ Donovan Short; back then the event started by providing for 180 kids. It's grown to over 1,000 thanks to so many generous volunteers and sponsors.

The Dandurands and their three boys roll up their sleeves and get busy moving things around and sorting through clothing. They have been helping out with the toy drive for six years.

"It's one thing to give money and another to give your time," notes Dad. The family can be seen volunteering at multiple places throughout the year. When pressed, he says they do it, simply, because people need help and they like to give back to their community.

🧸🪀🍭Stuff the Van Toy Drive Sets up Distribution Center Santa's elves scurry around making everything magical for the families who will come to shop for their children. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media