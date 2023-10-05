3X Superbowl Champion Ed McCaffrey Appearing at Upcoming Boys & Girls Club Breakfast in Buffalo

The Boys & Girls Club are having their Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast on Nov. 15 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns.

Three time superbowl champion Ed McCaffrey will be making an appearance. McCaffrey won back-to-back Super Bowl Championships with the Denver Broncos and one with the San Francisco 49ers.

After his playing career, McCaffrey served as the head coach at Valor Christian High School, and at the University of Northern Colorado until 2022. McCaffrey and his wife Lisa have four sons, each of whom played football, including Christian, a starting running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey will participate in a Q&A panel facilitated by Buffalo High School Seniors Will Hammond and Hazen Camino.

Mark Wilson is named the honoree of the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns 8th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast.

Mark Wilson, Courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming

Mark has lived in Buffalo for 28 years with his wife Kellie, and their two children. He is guided by the principle “Give others what you get”, and this has led him to spend his life helping others in the community. He serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the WYLDlife Fund which is an organization dedicated to channeling resources to advance wildlife projects across Wyoming. The fund also hosts a youth camp that instills leadership, responsibility, and conservation in its participants.

Mark found success through his hard work and dedication to the job. He owned the same grocery store he started at as a carryout boy. After owning grocery stores he managed nursing homes across the state, and started his own insurance company. He is currently the owner and broker of 307 Premier Properties which has offices in Buffalo and Cody and guides for Bear Track Outfitters where you can find him across the Bighorns in the fall. When he is not guiding, golfing, or working, Mark can be found helping those in need around the community or at his Bible study that has met faithfully for 22 years.

Mark has a front-row view of the happenings at the Club with it being in his own backyard, and says he loves that he can hear members participating in activities each day. He says “The Club is a place where you can reach the heart of a child.” The Club offers hope to the next generation and that they receive structure and positive mentors and those are the things that matter most to Mark.

There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns.

