DC Martinez Steps Up as New Athletic Director for Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming proudly welcomes DC Martinez as the new Athletic Director.

With a deep passion for youth development and over 20 years of experience in sports leadership, Martinez is committed to growing and enhancing the Clubs’ athletic programs to serve even more young athletes in the community.

DC Martinez is a dedicated Youth Athletic Director with decades of experience as an athlete, coach, and program leader, using sports and mentorship to inspire and uplift young lives.

His influence extends beyond the game, reaching gang-affected and underserved communities, where he combines sports with faith-based mentorship to inspire, guide, and uplift at-risk youth.

Having grown up in the Downtown Las Vegas Boys & Girls Club and raised his son in the Club, DC’s personal connection fuels his commitment to youth development.

When you meet him, he will quickly attribute his passion for serving youth to his deep faith.

“All praise belongs to the Lord Jesus Christ for granting me the opportunity and privilege to dedicate my life to serving the next generation,” Martinez said.

The Club’s athletic programs currently support youth athletes across Central Wyoming, reaching the communities they serve.

Under Martinez’s leadership, the focus is on increasing participation, strengthening community partnerships, and enhancing coach training to support youth development and athlete growth.