The round building at Nichols and 1st Street in Casper was hit last night during a high speed chase (~3:45 a.m.).

Jamie Purcell, the executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought, sent several photographs. She told K2Radio News that she believes the suspect is in custody.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

