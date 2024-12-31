(PHOTOS) Oil City News 2024 Year in Photos
CASPER, Wyo. – In a world of constant connection and video, the traditional photograph can still be something special.
The still picture captures and freezes a moment, which can have more impact than simply watching video fly by. The moments allows for thought and reflection, particularly as that moment in time starts to fade from memory.
The year 2024 in Casper was like many of the past, with its people carrying on long-held traditions with community and family. There was incredible natural beauty on a daily basis, perhaps something those of us in central Wyoming may take for granted now and then. The year also brought its own moments of tragedy and heartache. However, even in those saddest moments, Casper still rallied together to care for its own.
Here are some of the moments captured by Oil City News journalists in 2024. Oil City News wishes all of its readers a safe and happy New Year.