PHOTOS: New Boutique Opening in Sunrise Shopping Center

A Casper family is opening a new boutique in the Sunrise Shopping Center -- doors open tomorrow (March 31st) at 3:00 p.m.

It's the one with the pink door!

Dionna and Shane Zeidler always wanted to own a business. They and their four children have been working hard to get things ready in the final hours.

Shane moved to Wyoming fourteen years ago to start a teaching career; today he's an 8th grade math teacher at Centennial and coaches football, basketball, and his daughter's hockey team. Dionna found her way to the windy city when her parents moved here. Her three brothers are also in Casper, so it just made sense.

Family is important to the Zeidlers. The name of the store, Babe & Ruthie, comes from their grandmother's names.

"Gramma Ruthie's" crystal bowl. There is another one filled with chocolate kisses at the check-out stand.

Dionna has loved fashion for as long as she can remember. When she was growing up she would save all the money her parents gave her for hot lunch to spend on clothes.

The Zeidler's twins are just finishing their first year of junior-high, says Dionna, "so fashion is becoming important to them, too." (They smile shyly at this admission).

The mom of four hopes the store can be a place where all ages can come in and find something they love -- "a place where a grandma can come in with her granddaughter to shop." There's an ample mix of styles frrom classic workwear to trendier pieces and a little bit of edge.

Something that makes the boutique experience different from a larger retailer is that you'll only find a handful of certain items instead of 20. It's a local spot where you can find unique things you won't get anywhere else.

There's also a hard-to-miss pink sofa in the front of the store inviting customers to come in and relax for a while. More than a place to buy clothes, it's a place to hang. Bins of accessories, art on the walls, and plants set the mood.

A rosy spot to sit and sip your coffee.

The Zeidler's chose the space because there's nothing quite like it in the mall currently, and it's not too big, not too small.

In a few weeks Dionna is going to offer permanent jewelry. These will be gold-filled chains that are welded closed (no clasp; although they can be removed) to make anklets, bracelets, and necklaces.

Right now she's feeling all-the-feels -- excitement, nerves... but overall it's been positive. People from other shops in the building as well as mall-walkers pop their heads in to say 'hi' and check out what's going on.

Normal business hours are M-F from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

They'll open a little earlier tomorrow for the grand opening at 3:00 p.m.

