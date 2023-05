PHOTOS: Natrona County Students Recognized for Exceptional Literary Work

In a recent news release from the Natrona County School District, a list of exceptional students were celebrated during as part of the 2023 Young Authors Program.

The program honors and celebrates student success and literary achievements for writing, illustrating, and putting together an entire book.

"Every year, community members who help read and judge entriesare astonished at the spectacular work of students at every level," read the release.

Congratulations, students!

Kindergarten

Fiction

First Place: Crew Alvstad ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Liz Harris/Esmeralda Cortes

Non-Fiction

First Place: Holly Meade ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Abigail Wilcox

Graphic Novel

First Place: Liv Wilkes ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Liz Harris/Esmeralda Cortes

1st Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Norah Barnes ~ Park Elementary ~ Julie Pierantoni

Honorable Mention: Zoe Waddell ~ Midwest School ~ Jolyn Hallgren

First Place: Lily Corimer ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Tracee Coleman

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: David Martinez ~ Natrona Virtual Learning ~ Mindy McGlade

Honorable Mention: Natalie Honken ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Valerie Honken

First Place: Griffin Grote ~Park Elementary ~ Michelle Stoneking

Poetry

First Place: Jack Tremel ~ Park Elementary ~ Julie Pierantoni

2nd Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Vincent Brown ~ Summit Elementary ~ Kimberly Harder

Honorable Mention: Rory Cattelier ~ Park Elementary ~ Chris Beamer

First Place: Jack Meade ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Mary James

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Deacon Estes ~ Park Elementary ~ Chris Beamer

Honorable Mention: Adalynn Salway ~ Midwest School ~ Jessica Weiss

First Place: Hadley Cassity ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Jennifer Cole

Poetry

First Place: Faith Mower ~ Park Elementary ~ Chris Beamer

Graphic Novel

First Place: Elsi Prater ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Jennifer Cole/ Gonzalo Martin

3rd Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Lucas Titus ~ St. Anthony’s ~ Jacy Short

Honorable Mention: Owen Gunderson ~ Manor Heights Elementary ~ Jennifer Wittrup

First Place: Mira Ballew ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Kelly Umbach/Nicolle Higuera

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Harper Clay ~ Paradise Valley Christian ~ Hunter Rez

Honorable Mention: Dakota Everding ~ Southridge Elementary ~ Kylie Rainwater

First Place: Reese Beck ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Claire Johnson

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Jachary Suhr ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Sandra Brown

First Place: Loralie Hicks ~ Bar Nunn Elementary ~ Claire Johnson

Graphic Novel

Honorable Mention: Lakota Clayson ~ Southridge Elementary ~ Kylie Rainwater

First Place: Harper Phillips ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Kelly Umbach

4th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Charis Limmer ~ Summit Elementary ~ Meagan Dye

Honorable Mention: Keylee Cox ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Brittany Holbrook

First Place: Andre Alania ~ Cottonwood Elementary ~ Sarah Lynn Edwards

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Sydney Gosman ~ Park Elementary ~ Darcy Croell

Honorable Mention: Harper Adams ~ Manor Heights Elementary ~ Belinda Howry

First Place: Spencer Riggs ~ St. Anthony’s ~ Amanda McCarthy

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Suri Dresang ~ Summit Elementary ~ Meagan Dye

First Place: Braxton Oedekoven ~ Evansville Elementary ~ Teri King

5th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Loralei Glenn ~ Evansville Elementary ~ Teri King

Honorable Mention: Grace Buckner ~ Cottonwood Elementary ~ Sarah Lynn Edwards

First Place: Riley Unterseher ~ Manor Heights Elementary ~ Cynthia Brachtenbach

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Claire Witcher ~ Manor Heights Elementary ~ Cynthia Brachtenbach

First Place: Brayden Anglund-Walters ~ Evansville Elementary ~ Teri King

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Levi Bolvin ~ Evansville Elementary ~ Teri King

First Place: Kinsey Rogers ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Rick Black

Graphic Novel

First Place: Angel Galicia ~ Park Elementary ~ Janet Blackwelder

6th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Sophie Harbison ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal

Honorable Mention: London Robberson ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach

First Place: Phineas Hansen ~ Centennial Middle School ~ Kari Harris

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Sophie Harbison ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal

First Place: Rylee Tromble ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Sophie Harbison ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal

First Place: Alyssa Christensen-Thoren ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach

Graphic Novel

First Place: Liam Reaves ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach

7th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Karrington Clay ~ Paradise Valley Christian ~ Joni Greer

Honorable Mention: Korbin Attwood ~ CY Middle School ~ Angela Hartl

First Place: Mickaela Knoepfle ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Stacy Mogen

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Nataleah Fernandez ~ CY Middle School ~ Angela Hartl

Honorable Mention: Emlyn Elrod ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Stacy Mogen

First Place: Cooper Chaney ~ CY Middle School ~ Lindsay Casey

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Chance Harmon ~ St. Anthony’s ~ Julie Fresquez

Honorable Mention: Cadence Toland ~ Cy Middle School ~ Angela Hartl

First Place: Sophia Winfrey ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Lacey Stephens

8th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Jazzmyn Demos ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Jackie Bradley

Honorable Mention: Bailee Hinton ~ CY Middle School ~ Jennifer Bauer

First Place: Greysen Cawiezell ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Jett Wik ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal

First Place: Ryan Collier ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Jackie Bradley

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Briella Reichenbach ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Jackie Bradley

First Place: Logan Brown ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal

9th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Hailey Cooper ~ Pathways Innovation Center ~ Gretchen Taylor

First Place: Jonah Mogen ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Eberle Buhler

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Peyton Neal ~ Pathways Innovation Center ~ Gretchen Taylor

Honorable Mention: Edee Lesco ~ Natrona County High School ~ Carl Meyers

First Place: Amya Shropshire ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Eberle Buhler

10th Grade

Fiction

First Place: Payton Brown ~ Natrona County High School ~ Jackie O’Briant

Non-Fiction

Honorable Mention: Kyah Williams ~ Midwest School ~ Daphne Vaughn

Honorable Mention: Krysta Hubbard ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Carla Itzen

First Place: Madeline Elston ~ Natrona County High School ~ Carl Meyer

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Payton Brown ~ Natrona County High School ~ Jackie O’Briant

Honorable Mention: Zoe Johnson ~ Natrona County High School ~ Ciara Blain

First Place: Gabriella Downey ~ Pathways Innovation Center ~ Gretchen Taylor

11th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Amelia Wind ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Laura Martinovich

First Place: Racheal Drucker ~ Roosevelt High School ~ Melanie Kelly

Non-Fiction

First Place: Olivia Ellis ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Jamie Tipps

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Victoria Schnell ~ Pathways Innovation Center ~ Gretchen Taylor

First Place: Ava Paddison ~ Natrona County High School ~ Jessica Scherden

12th Grade

Fiction

Honorable Mention: Madison Bauers ~ Pathways Innovation Center ~ Gretchen Taylor

First Place: Tamara Cochran ~ Natrona County High School ~ Jackie O’Briant

Poetry

Honorable Mention: Samantha Wilson ~ Pathways Innovation Center ~ Gretchen Taylor

Honorable Mention: Kathryn McCarty ~ Natrona County High School ~ Jackie O’Briant

First Place Elora Umbach ~ Homeschool ~ Therese Hurt

2023 NCSD Students Celebrated for Literary Talents "The Young Authors program is honored to celebrate student success and the literary achievements of our community's young authors. Who knows? One of today's students might be a future bestseller!” ~ NCSD