PHOTOS: Natrona County Students Learn about the Importance of Agriculture

A Natrona County School enjoyed hands-on learning during their annual Agriculture Day.

Poison Spider students spend the morning learning from 8th graders and high school FFA students about the importance of agriculture.

Students traveled to stations throughout the school, experiencing all aspects of agriculture, including churning butter, the development of a seed into a plant, soil testing, the everyday use of animal products, and more.

The Natrona County School District shared some of students' favorite moments from the experience:

"My favorite thing I have learned is that bunnies come in different breeds. I didn't know that before today." ~ Kinsley

"My favorite station today was Theodore and Simon the cows. I really love cows and they were so sweet. I learned that cows have four stomachs, which is pretty cool." ~ Nora

"My favorite thing was learning how to make butter. It was cool to learn how to make a healthy natural butter." ~ Ridge