[PHOTOS]: Natrona County Elementary School Brings History to Life

The Natrona County School District shared photos from an event at Southridge Elementary School when students stepped into history with a Living Museum event.

Each student researched a chosen influential historical figure and created an engaging presentation to share with students, staff, and school families.

Dressed as their chosen historical figures, visitors could approach them to hear what the students had learned.

"The event was a huge success, and the student's enthusiasm for learning was evident throughout the day" said NCSD.

Student Comments

"My favorite thing I learned was that Elizabeth Blackwell was the first woman in the world to earn a medical degree." ~ Taelee

"I liked that Jim Thorpe was a pro baseball, pro basketball, and pro football, and he won the pentathlon and the decathlon in track." ~ Anthony

"My favorite thing about Lou Gehrig is that even though he was sick and had to quit baseball, he never stopped trying." ~ Ava

"I loved learning about what Roald Dahl loved. He loved chocolate and pencils. I also loved learning about his childhood." ~ Leonie

"I chose Jackie Robinson because baseball is my favorite sport. My favorite thing I learned was that he hit 137 home runs in his career." ~ Bridger

Southridge Elementary is committed to building character through high expectations and modeling, creating a sense of community through family involvement and celebrations, and inspiring a passion for learning and academic growth.