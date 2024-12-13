(PHOTOS) Grounded owl spotted in Casper neighborhood on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. – A great horned owl was seen on Thursday evening in central Casper. However, the amazing creature was not perched on trees high above it all as expected: It was right there on the ground.

The owl appeared to have difficulty flying, and seemed lethargic. It left a fence but could just make it on a low flight across the street before resting in a pile of leaves, its eyes sometimes closing.

Metro Animal Control was called to investigate.

According to Cornell Lab’s “All About Birds” website, the great horned owl could be described as a storybook owl, with its large size, striking eyes and unmistakable, deep hooting call. It’s described as a brilliant hunter, able to catch prey considerably larger than its body size, and operating stealthily after dark.

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

