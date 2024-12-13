(PHOTOS) Grounded owl spotted in Casper neighborhood on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. – A great horned owl was seen on Thursday evening in central Casper. However, the amazing creature was not perched on trees high above it all as expected: It was right there on the ground.
The owl appeared to have difficulty flying, and seemed lethargic. It left a fence but could just make it on a low flight across the street before resting in a pile of leaves, its eyes sometimes closing.
Metro Animal Control was called to investigate.
According to Cornell Lab’s “All About Birds” website, the great horned owl could be described as a storybook owl, with its large size, striking eyes and unmistakable, deep hooting call. It’s described as a brilliant hunter, able to catch prey considerably larger than its body size, and operating stealthily after dark.