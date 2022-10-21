PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning.

That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page.

"Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."

The City of Casper also took a moment to remind residents of a few items that maybe shouldn't be casually tossed in the kitchen garbage, including rechargeable batteries, barbeque and fireplace debris, and solvent-soaked rags.

The city noted that rechargeable batteries are the most frequent causes of trash fires.

Casper Fire-EMS confirmed this fire in a press release of their own.

"At 8:53 this morning, a vehicle fire was reported at the intersection of Robertson Road and Trevett Lane," Dane Andersen, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS wrote. "A specialist with Solid Waste reported their load of garbage collected from west Casper neighborhoods had caught fire. Firefighters responded to the scene, and found the load of solid waste on fire. Firefighters and specialists with Solid Waste removed the load from the vehicle and extinguished the fire. The load was then given to another solid waste truck for disposal. Casper FireEMS responded with 3 units, the on-duty battalion chief, and an investigator. The cause remains under investigation."

While the cause of the fire does remain under investigation, Casper Fire-EMS, like the City of Casper itself, pointed to rechargeable batteries as the most likely culprit.

"Casper Fire-EMS and the City of Casper Solid Waste Division remind citizens that if your battery is chargeable, it is not trashable," the press release reiterated. "If you are plugging something in to recharge it-- chances are a lithium battery powers it. Lithium batteries come in a wide range of sizes, from smaller than a dime to larger than a football. Lithium batteries are sometimes hidden in a device and not easily removed. When a lithium battery casing is punctured, crushed, or damaged, it can lead to a fire. Trash is compacted, crushed, and smashed by equipment-- no item is left unscathed. It can take days for batteries in the trash system to catch fire, leading to disaster. The best way to dispose of batteries is to recycle them. Recycling is available, free of charge, at the Solid Waster Facility."

"So remember," they wrote, "if it's chargeable, it's not trashable."