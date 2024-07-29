PHOTOS: Firefighters Worked Through the Night to Contain Pine Mountain Fire
The following photos are from a lightning caused wildland fire that NCFD responded to yesterday afternoon.
The Pine Mountain Fire was contained at 1.5 acres and firefighters worked through the night to put the fire 100% out.
Crews from NCFD, Mills Fire Department, Casper Mountain Fire, Bureau of Land Management, and two SEAT planes based out of Casper International Airport all responded and assisted with the incident.
