PHOTOS: Firefighters Worked Through the Night to Contain Pine Mountain Fire

The following photos are from a lightning caused wildland fire that NCFD responded to yesterday afternoon.

The Pine Mountain Fire was contained at 1.5 acres and firefighters worked through the night to put the fire 100% out.

Crews from NCFD, Mills Fire Department, Casper Mountain Fire, Bureau of Land Management, and two SEAT planes based out of Casper International Airport all responded and assisted with the incident.

