PHOTOS: Firefighters Worked Through the Night to Contain Pine Mountain Fire

Natrona County Fire District; Photos taken by Firefighter Chris Weaver.

The following photos are from a lightning caused wildland fire that NCFD responded to yesterday afternoon.

The Pine Mountain Fire was contained at 1.5 acres and firefighters worked through the night to put the fire 100% out.

Crews from NCFD, Mills Fire Department, Casper Mountain Fire, Bureau of Land Management, and two SEAT planes based out of Casper International Airport all responded and assisted with the incident.

Pine Mountain Fire, Natrona County Fire District photos via Facebook
