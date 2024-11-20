(PHOTOS) Families volunteer at Food Bank of Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

CASPER, Wyo. — Numerous Casper families spent their Tuesday evening at the Food Bank of Wyoming’s distribution center in Evansville in hopes that other Wyoming families would not go hungry this holiday season.

While the organization regularly relies on volunteers to help pack bags of fresh produce and boxes of shelf-stable items each week, they set aside some evenings to give families the opportunity to bring along their children to help with packing duties at the center.

After sitting down for a full meal donated by Texas Roadhouse, about 30 people total gathered along assembly lines with staff to help assemble packages that will be sent to mobile pantries in the state. In total, 216 fresh produce bags and 240 boxes of shelf-stable foods were prepared for pantries in Sheridan and Lyman, respectively.

Among the fresh produce were products from small farms in Colorado and Wyoming, including bags of heirloom carrots of various colors that were recently harvested.

The Food Bank’s challenges were significant this year as they faced both increasing need and rising food prices.

According to a release, one in seven Wyoming residents is experiencing hunger, including one in five children. Additionally, the Food Bank of Wyoming saw a 25% increase in the amount of food distributed across Wyoming in fiscal year 2024, which ended in June.

The Food Bank of Wyoming accepts donations and volunteers. More information can be found at its website.

