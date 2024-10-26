(PHOTOS) Exhibition annihilation: Cowboys basketball shows off on College of Idaho

LARAMIE, Wyo. — In a pre-season exhibition contest, the University of Wyoming Cowboys took down the College of Idaho Coyotes 80–63. While it took a minute to get the ball rolling, the Pokes had a good chance to show what they’re made of.

Coming onto the court the first time, it was clear that the Cowboys needed a minute to find themselves. They turned the ball over quite a bit in the first half before getting into their rhythm and running away with the lead.

After all, most of the faces on the court and along the bench won’t be familiar to fans returning from last season. With a brand-new head coach in Sundance Wicks and 11 new players on the roster — the Cowboys’ bench only has room for 16 — a lot is unknown about this Cowboys team.

The real test begins Monday, Nov. 4, when the Pokes take on Concordia University, St. Paul for the first in-season game. To see the entirety of the Cowboy’s basketball schedule, visit the University of Wyoming Athletics web page.

UW Center Scottie Ebube versus the College of Idaho (Garrett Grochowski, OIl City News)

UW Cowboys against the College of Idaho (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Cowboys Basketball Head Coach Sundance Wicks (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Guard Jordan Nesbitt against the College of Idaho (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Guard Dontaie Allen against the College of Idaho (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Forward Cole Henry versus the College of Idaho (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

UW Cowboys versus the College of Idaho (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)