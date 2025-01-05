(PHOTOS) Downtown skating delights all ages

CASPER, Wyo. — Overcast skies and whipping winds did not deter local ice skating enthusiasts on Saturday, as the rink at David Street Station teemed with activity.

David Street Station recently announced that for the remainder of the season, ice skating and ice skate rentals will be free to the public during the station’s open skate hours.

More information, including a schedule of upcoming DSS ice skating events, can be found here.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

