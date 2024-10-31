(PHOTOS) ‘Demo Party’ celebrates new Wyo Hospice grief care center

CASPER, Wyo. — A lone non-bearing wall was the sacrificial center of attention on Thursday morning for a promising new future in grief care in Casper.

“This is going to be Wyoming’s first grief care center,” said Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown as she addressed people from the hospice board, staff and supporters, as well as architects and construction crews all packed into a stripped nondescript former lobby.

The new Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions grief care center building was previously used as office and medical space by the Wyoming Medical Center. It’s located near the Hospice’s facilities. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Central Wyoming Hospice purchased the single-story brown brick building at 245 S. Fenway recently with the intent of converting the structure into a counseling center with a mission of helping Casper residents cope with grief, depression and loss. The roughly 7,000-square-foot building, located just a block from their main facility, was previously used for various purposes by the Wyoming Medical Center. It will be completely gutted and rebuilt inside.

During the raucous event, various people involved in the projects took turns donning construction hats and glasses and swinging heavy hammers into the doomed drywall in the former office building.

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) During her talk, Brown said the center began to realize over the years that the community is underserved when it comes to resources for grief.

“When we talked to families, people who had lost loved ones, 76% of them had experienced depression or anxiety, and about 56% had lost enjoyment in the things they loved, and then about 8% admitted that they were having feelings of self-harm,” she said. “That’s not something we can tolerate.”

Central Wyoming Hospice launched its grief care service in August 2023, with help funds from the American Rescue Plan Act issued during the pandemic. It opened in a temporary office at 111 S. Jefferson St. and plans to move into its customized facility on Fenway next summer.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown raises a toast during a demo party at the location of the new grief care center on Thursday morning. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Hospice Business Developer Liaison Taryn Houser says that counselors follow and assist families who use hospice for 13 months after their loved one has died. “It’s not just a call here and there, it’s really checking in on them every month, seeing what support they might need, sending letters, getting them through the first holidays, birthdays, and the date of their passing,” she said. “The plan is that they can come here if they need services, and we’ll have a lot of different services here.”

Houser said the center will be open free of charge to anyone in the community, not just for families who have gone through hospice care.

Brandon Daigle, director of development and president of MOA Architecture, told the assembled crowd that everyone in the community has likely been touched by hospice and their work. “Projects like this are really important to MOA,” he said. “We consider this to be a socially relevant piece of architecture. It’s not a huge project, but it has a very significant impact.”

The current lobby near the building’s front entrance will remain a lobby, but will have a warmer, residential feel, he said. “This will be more like a living room, with a fireplace and nice reception space,” he said. “We really tied to keep as much natural daylight and introduce a whole bunch of new windows into the space.”

One wing will house counselors offices, a new break room and group session rooms, while another section will house staffing and operations. A chapel space will also be built into the new design, he said.

John Griffith, vice president of Sletten Construction, echoed their connection to the hospice operation. “This is more than just a project for us,” he said. “Every single person on our team, myself included, has had family members in some way or another touched by hospice.

“This project is exciting for our community.”

Brandon Daigle, director of development and president of MOA Architecture, discusses some of the design features that will be built for the grief center after the building is completely gutted. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

John Griffith, vice president of Sletten Construction, talks before demolition starts at the future hospice grief care center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

