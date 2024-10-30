Converse County crash claims life of Wyoming man

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died following a crash on Oct. 21 near Douglas, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Ross Road, or County Route 31, about 15 miles from Douglas in Converse County.

Michael Turner, 35, was driving north in a GMC Sierra when he failed to navigate a left-hand curve. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck the front of a parked Kenworth commercial truck.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol report states that Turner was not wearing a seat belt. Road conditions were dry and weather was clear, and driver inattention is being considered a possible contributing factor.

No additional injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved. The WHP continues to investigate the incident.

This story contains preliminary information as provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Wyoming Department of Transportation Fatal Crash Summary map. The information may be subject to change.