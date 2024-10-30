I-80 packed with vehicles before reopening after crash on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Traffic cameras operated by WYDOT show stopped vehicles on a snowy Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Arlington after roads in the area were closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

According to WYDOT, the closures happened around 8 a.m. Most roads including I-80 reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

Roads that were closed in that area included I-80, U.S. 30, U.S. 287 and WYO 789 between Rawlins and Muddy Gap.

Traffic is seen backed up along the Continental Divide on Interstate 80 around 11 a.m. after roads were closed in the area due to a crash. (WYDOT)

The first significant winter storm of the season moved through western and central Wyoming on Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Riverton said early snowfall amounts in the Casper area showed nearly a foot of accumulation in some areas.

Conditions are expected to clear on Wednesday afternoon.