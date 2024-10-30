Casper’s iconic Wyoming National Bank building Christmas ornaments on sale this week

CASPER, Wyo. — The unique mid-century Wyoming National Bank building and its clock tower will be featured on this year’s Casper Historic Preservation Commission’s annual Christmas ornaments, which go on sale this week.

Only 500 of the ornaments will be produced, according to a release from the commission.

The architecturally significant building was chosen by a majority of voters this year at the CHPC’s Facebook page. Each ornament is numbered and will be available for sale at the Fort Caspar Museum starting Friday, Nov. 1 for $20 each.

This is the second of what the commission says will be an ongoing series of annual ornaments that highlight Casper’s historic structures. Last year’s ornament featured the Natrona County High School building.

This year’s building was constructed in 1964 for the Wyoming National Bank, and was designed by acclaimed Denver modernist architect Charles Deaton. The Wyoming National Bank was absorbed by numerous mergers over the years until Wells Fargo ended up with the property. After they moved out and put it up for sale, it was purchased by Diane and Joseph McGinley, who launched an extensive restoration and now operate their numerous businesses from the the building. It is now known as The M Building, and includes an events space inside the round former lobby.