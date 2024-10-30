Salvation Army preparing for 2024 Red Kettle Campaign

CASPER, Wyo. — With the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign approaching next month, the nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help ring bells for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The famous fundraising campaign begins Black Friday and will last until Christmas Eve, Salvation Army Major Terrance Wright said.

Bell ringers will be stationed at several locations throughout Natrona County, including both Walmart locations, Albertsons, Smith’s, Sam’s Club, Ridley’s Family Markets, Walgreens, Hobby Lobby and Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters.

Wright said the Red Kettle Campaign is essential to the Salvation Army’s mission and various programs throughout the year.

“This is very important to us every year,” he said. “It basically is what keeps our church side of things running. It also supports a program we run called Home League. And we’re looking to set up some youth programs in the new year that this will also go towards.”

To volunteer, people can call the Salvation Army Hope Center at 307-234-2002.