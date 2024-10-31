Natrona County considers vacating roads in West Crest Subdivision, taking public comment

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission is considering vacating or altering portions of public roads within the West Crest Subdivision and advised that it will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

All objections or claims of resultant damage must be filed in writing with the county clerk before noon on Friday, Nov. 15, the commission announced on its website. Meetings are held at the Natrona County Courthouse, 200 N. Center St., in the second-floor courtroom.

The county describes the affected area as follows: “Specifically the eastern sixty feet of Fremont Street adjacent to Lots 8 through 12 of Block 15; the easterly and westerly portions of Fremont Street adjacent to Lots 1 through 5 of Block 15 and Lots 20 through 24 of Block 16; the southern thirty feet of Bucknum Avenue adjacent to Lots 12 and 13 of Block 15; the western sixty feet of Washakie Street adjacent to Lots 13 through 17 of Block 15.”