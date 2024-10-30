Some Natrona County races uncontested as early voting continues

CASPER, Wyo. — Early voting in Wyoming started Oct. 8, and it continues this week on the march toward the Nov. 5 general election.

Oil City News has compiled a voting guide complete with information on how, when and where to vote; which candidates will appear on the ballot; and candidates that have returned Oil City News’s inquiries.

Oil City News will publish preliminary election results for contested races Tuesday, Nov. 5 as they become available. All results will be preliminary until certified by the local presiding board.

Several races were effectively determined in the August primaries. The following candidates are running in the general election uncontested. An “(I)” indicates the candidate is the incumbent.

Senate District 2: Brian Boner, Republican (I)

Senate District 28: Jim Anderson, Republican (I)

Senate District 30: Charles K. Scott, Republican (I)

House District 35: Tony Locke, Republican (I)

House District 36: Art Washut, Republican (I)

House District 37: Steve Harshman, Republican (I)

House District 38: Jayme Lien, Republican

House District 56: Elissa Campbell, Republican

House District 57: Julie Jarvis, Republican

House District 58: Bill Allemand, Republican (I)

House District 59: J.R. Riggins, Republican

House District 62: Kevin Campbell, Republican