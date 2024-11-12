(PHOTOS) Dean Morgan students honor military on Veterans Day in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Dean Morgan Middle School students honored U.S. veterans and their families with a Veterans Day program on Monday afternoon inside the school’s gym.

Some 150 Dean Morgan students in advanced orchestra, choir, band and student government clubs participated in making music and giving speeches honoring the history and service of U.S. military members, according to choir teacher Erin Zavodny.

This is the 11th year that the school students have performed an afternoon ceremony for Veterans Day, which also included participation the Kelly Walsh High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard. During the event, members of the military were each given certificates by students for their service.

Dean Morgan was one of a number of Natrona County Schools participating in Veterans Day on Monday.

