(PHOTOS) Cosmic Candies & Oddities opens in Eastridge Mall

CASPER, Wyo. — Those with a sweet tooth have reason to celebrate: A new candy store is now open in the Eastridge Mall. Cosmic Candies & Oddities officially opened its doors for business earlier this month.

Owned by the same team that owns and operates Spellbound Apothecary in the mall, the new candy shop will look to give shoppers a taste of some rare and exotic candies from across the globe.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

“Our goal is to carry something from every continent,” co-owner James Scott said. “We were looking at the other places here [in the Eastridge Mall] and thinking, ‘What don’t we have?’ and one of our ideas was a candy store.”

According to Scott, the owners originally looked into opening a bulk candy store before realizing the storefront in the mall didn’t have some amenities required for bulk stores, like a sink. Still, they were undeterred and moved forward with their plans to focus on exotic candies.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

As Cosmic Candies prepared to open, Scott said, interest in the store steadily grew. By the time they celebrated their soft open, shoppers were thrilled to have another candy store in town.

“We almost sold out in that first day alone,” Scott said with a laugh. “It was really exciting and encouraging.”

At Cosmic Candies, foodies can find a variety of candies and chips from Mexico, Korea, Japan, Germany and much more. More offerings will also be on the way soon, Scott added. As soon as a refrigerator arrives, the shop will begin carrying unique sodas and other drinks.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Scott also pointed to Dubai chocolates — chocolate bars filled with knafeh and pistachio — as a well-known international delicacy that the store will be adding in the near future.

For Scott, Cosmic Candies doesn’t just represent a new business venture, but also a step toward revitalizing the Eastridge Mall.

“I think a good mall can be a great asset to a community,” he said. “We’re already thinking about ideas for other stores that can be brought in. … We don’t want to buy up every storefront here, but we want to get enough people interested in and coming to the mall that other business owners consider opening here too.”

